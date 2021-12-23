ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTF California: Eggnog is Here, Full of Christmas Cheer, We Wish You The Best Going Into the New Year

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of WTF California, its all about...

eastcountytoday.net

mulletwrapper.net

We Wish You A Merry Christmas!

Sand sculpter Charles Chumley share holiday greetings with the Mullet Wrapper readership. Known as The Sand Guy, Chumley vacation here often from Roswell, Georgia. And when he does, Chumley always creates art on the beach at his usual spot in front of Sea-N-Suds in Gulf Shores.
GULF SHORES, AL
Taste Of Home

What Is Eggnog—and Why Do We Drink It at Christmas?

Let’s hear it for eggnog, the merriest beverage of the season. Not every holiday has its own drink—sorry, Thanksgiving, turkey soda doesn’t count. But it wouldn’t be Christmas without some old-fashioned eggnog, whether hot or cold, spiked or family-friendly. What Is Eggnog?. In simplest terms, it’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Save Your Leftover Eggnog For Christmas Morning

Sweet, creamy, and delicious, eggnog is the perfect beverage to serve to guests or enjoy next to a cozy fire around the holiday season. The classic beverage, made of sugar, milk, eggs, and heavy cream, can usually only be found this time of year, so it makes sense that many of us want to make the most of it, whether that means whipping up a batch of our own homemade eggnog or stocking up on the store bought version. And while it makes a great addition to holiday dinners or Christmas Eve celebrations, it is possible to go overboard with the limited-time treat, which means that some of us can find ourselves stuck with more leftover eggnog than we could possibly consume by ourselves after the holiday festivities are over.
RECIPES
Idaho State Journal

A Christmas wish to end a difficult year

Is there anyone who hasn’t been impacted this year by the scourge of COVID, which now threatens yet another wave of highly transmittable sickness across the land? We all know people who have fallen ill, and some of them have not survived. We know families affected in the same way, so for many, it will be a sad holiday of longing, missing and remembrance.
FESTIVAL
waltonsun.com

DESTIN SNOWBIRD CLUB: Wishing all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

The last meeting of 2021 was held at The Roost Dec. 14. The Emerald Coast Community Band, under the direction of Nathan Freemore, melodiously implanted visions of sugar plums in each snowbird’s head and helped kick-off their holiday activities. For some, that meant heading back to their northern nests for the holidays.
DESTIN, FL
cruiseradio.net

Wish You Were Here: Christmas On Board Carnival’s Mardi Gras

When you cruise in December, it’s pretty much a given that you’re going to be enveloped in the Christmas spirit… whether you want to be or not!. During our recent voyage on Carnival’s flagship, the Mardi Gras, it was clear that a whole team of elves had jumped down from their shelves long enough to decorate the ship from bow to stern. And while they were at it, they arranged a slew of festive events, from trivia to Bingo. Basically, any form of cruise entertainment you can think of, there was a holiday-themed version to be found on Mardi Gras!
CARS
fox2detroit.com

Calder Eggnog may be the best eggnog you haven't tried yet

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - 'Tis the season to be jolly the season for eggnog. And you will probably never find a better eggnog than Calder's Eggnog made my Calder Dairy. The uniquely Michigan eggnog is considered by many to be the best out there. Just ask Alyssa Prawdzik. Now, she may be a bit biased - she IS the office manager at Calder Dairy - but Derek Kevra* is impartial, and he agrees!
LINCOLN PARK, MI
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS
NPR

Cheers to the new year! Here's how to give the perfect toast

It's the wild card of every big event — the toast. It could be the drunk groomsman at the wedding or the rambling colleague at the retirement party. Perhaps, it's the friend who brings up politics or religion when they've been explicitly asked not to. For stand-up comedian Atsuko...
BEAUTY & FASHION
L.A. Weekly

Cheers To The 2022 New Year – Here’s How To Celebrate

Whether you’re staying in, venturing out or heading out of town, here are some ideas for ringing in the 2022 New Year. Long Beach’s original Tiki bar, The Bamboo Club, is ringing in the New Year with a lineup of local artists and DJs on Friday, December 31. Starting at 8 p.m., the Bamboo Club will host musical guests inside and outside for an immersive experience. Inside, the Tiki-decorated dining room will transport guests to an island paradise as Rockabilly DJ Madame X jams out with musical guests DJ Fat Kat and DJ Dynomite Lola. Outdoors, under the venue’s massive tent, DJ Dennis Owens will take the stage to open for the popular Los Angeles-based Breakestra band.
LONG BEACH, CA
bravotv.com

Teresa & Louie's First Christmas Eve in Their New House Included the Most Lavish Meal

Teresa Giudice is known for hosting an over-the-top Christmas Eve dinner, and this year, she had a new setting for her festive feast. Teresa and her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, recently moved into a gorgeous home, and for their first Christmas Eve there, the couple went all out. The tableware had a stunning gold, red, white, and black color scheme, and Teresa's go-to floral design company, Treemendous Florist Events, created beautiful arrangements using the same palette.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

We Wish You A Mandy Christmas review: Diane Morgan’s hapless comedy character goes full Scrooge

The eponymous heroine of Diane Morgan’s sitcom, the workshy, hapless but lovable Mandy, is not usually given to prolonged introspection. She lurches from mishap to mishap, skilfully avoiding gainful employment and getting herself into unexpectedly tricky situations. For We Wish You A Mandy Christmas, however, she takes up the Scrooge role for a one-off festive episode ahead of the new series, which begins in January.Mandy, wearing a furry blue jumper and with her trademark mop of blonde hair piled up on top of her head, is not a big fan of the festive season. “It’s Christmas as usual for me....
TV & VIDEOS
temptalia.com

Magellan, We Wish You Were Here!

Mellan was born on Christmas Eve, and if there was one birthday I got excited to celebrate, it was always his. It is hard to imagine a Christmas Eve that’ll go by in the future where it doesn’t end up being a day we reminisce about one of the greatest doggos to ever live. It’s almost a year since we lost him (January 12th, 2022 will mark one year, officially), and sometimes it’s heartbreaking to see just how easily life goes on without him. How could a dog so near and dear to my heart, so integral to my daily life, be gone and life just keeps going?
PETS

