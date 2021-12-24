Beyond the Byline: Santa’s special Christmas list

O’Boyle

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — It’s Christmas Eve and with any luck, Santa will arrive, take the coronavirus away and leave everything on everybody’s list — that is, everybody who was good, not naughty.

But just in case, here are a few gifts Santa might have left, or should have:

• Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown — A balanced budget, Farmers Market, Fine Arts Fiesta, Downtown development; downtown workers return, shows at the F.M. Kirby Center — you get it, right?

• Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo — A World Series appearance for the Yankees.

• Will Beekman — To book Carole King at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza — this is an annual wish that actually might have been on my list.

• Drew Taylor, F.M. Kirby Center: Pandemic-be-gone so more name acts can be booked.

• Wilkes-Barre Township — Continued development that brings more business and people to the township.

• Wilkes U. President Greg Cant — For the Wilkes community to embrace a culture of innovation and creativity and to be all it can be in the post-pandemic days ahead.

• Luzerne County Community College President Tom Leary — To continue to offer the students more quality programs at an affordable cost and to expand opportunities for high school students.to expand partnerships with regional business and industry for student learning internships and to provide a safe and secure learning environment for the personal and intellectual growth of those we serve in a changing world.

• King’s College President Thomas Looney— To bring new life to additional buildings in the downtown area in the coming months and years and to be true to the college’s original mission of educating the people of our region who desire access to quality higher education and to strengthen the entire campus community.

• All veterans — To continue getting the utmost respect and admiration from a grateful nation.

• Luzerne County Council — To work together for the betterment of the county and its hard-working people.

• Wilkes-Barre City Council — To effect positive change for the city and its residents and visitors.

• Chamber President Lindsay Griffin — To convince major employers that pay family-sustaining wages to locate in NEPA.

• Diamond City Executive Director Larry Newman — For downtown workers to return to their offices and for downtown businesses to benefit and more to open.

• Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association Chairman John Maday — Increased membership in the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, his own Viking boat, and an invite to lunch with him, the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus.

• Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport: A return of direct flights to Florida.

• Lou Barletta — A World Championship for the Yankees, a good cigar and more time with family and faithful companion Riley.

• Republican Party — To be willing to work “across the aisle” and to at least consider the concept of compromise.

• Democratic Party — Ditto.

• U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic — To bring large amounts of federal dollars to Northeastern Pennsylvania through his position as Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

• U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas — To make a positive impact in Washington D.C. to secure funding for NEPA.

• U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. — To use his Senate seniority to guide the Democratic Party to a new beginning.

• U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. — To set an example for his Senate colleagues to vote their conscience and not (always) his party as he heads toward retirement.

• Gov. Tom Wolf — To continue to do all he can to protect human lives during this pandemic as he completes his eight years in office..

• State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville — To show why his move to become an independent is so important in effecting positive change in government.

• State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township — To continue her commitment to representing her constituents and thinking outside the box.

• State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre — More help for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren; accountability for prescription drug companies; and a new dance hall at Sandy Beach.

• State Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca — Better roads, better schools, more bipartisanship in Harrisburg.

• State Rep. Karen Boback, R-Dallas — A regatta for Harveys Lake and to keep working for our educational system.

• State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston — To continue to work hard on issues that concern constituents, regardless of political affiliations.

• State Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township —To make her mark on the Luzerne Cou7nty Court of Common Pleas.

• State Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township — To continue speaking his mind, regardless of political influences.

• Notre Dame fans — Success for new football coach, Marcus Freeman.

• Penn State fans — To continue to faithfully support the Nittany Lions — “You are!”

• Yankees fans — Stop with the analytics already, play real baseball and get more real baseball players like DJ LeMahieu.

• Mets fans — Relax, “believe” and with “The Polar Bear” and that pitching staff — and new Manager Buck Showalter — your team should be playing deep in October.

• Phillies fans — Keep a watchful eye on Joe “Genius” Girardi. P.S.: Where is Seranthony Dominguez?

• Eagles fans — Don’t panic — keep the coach, stick with Hurts, build that defense.

• Giants fans — Pray that Saquon Barkley returns intact, shore up the offensive line and add to the defense and next year should be better with your promising head coach.

• Steelers fans — Patience needed here; hope that Big Ben can get it together for one more year.

• Red Sox fans — Just be grateful and savor the fact that you have the absolute best ballpark in baseball.

• Dodgers fans — Bring back Maury Wills, Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Tommy Davis, John Roseboro, Johnny Podres, Junior Gilliam and Willie Davis and go from there.

• George Toma: To continue to be in charge of Super Bowl field preparations — nobody does it better.

• Political pundits — To stop the antagonistic, partisan approach to covering politics in general; it’s silly, actually; return integrity to your industry.

• SPCA, Blue Chip Farm, et al — For more kind-hearted, compassionate souls to adopt abandoned pets and give them a good home. Please.

• Cable TV subscribers — The ability to choose a provider.

• Pizza parlors — To actually put $2 worth of toppings on a pie. C’mon, man.

• All first responders, health care workers, law enforcement, scientists: To get the respect they have earned and have always deserved.

• Dr. Tony Fauci: A grateful nation.

• President Joe Biden: The ability to lead the country to a better day.

• Planet Earth: No more pandemic.

• Pauline Bailey (mother of Phylicia Thomas) — For law enforcement to aggressively pursue this case to find out what happened, by whom and to find her remains and bring her home. It’s been almost 18 years; it’s a shame this case hasn’t been solved.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good — pandemic-be-gone — year ahead.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]