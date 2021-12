The Indiana Fever have another chance to make a franchise-altering pick in this year's WNBA Draft. Can they get it right this time?. The team has a top-four pick for the third consecutive season, as it will pick second in April's draft. In 2020, the Fever picked Lauren Cox third overall. She's already been released. Last season, they picked Kyrese Gondrezick at No. 4. She averaged 1.9 points through 19 games before taking a personal leave.

BASKETBALL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO