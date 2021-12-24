ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Ms. Cheap: YMCA waives joining fee for one week

By MS. CHEAP
dicksonpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have been thinking about joining the Middle Tennessee YMCA, now is the time because there is a deal between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve in which the Y is waiving the fee usually charged at the time you join. “Middle Tennesseans have a great chance...

www.dicksonpost.com

