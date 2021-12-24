Ms. Cheap: YMCA waives joining fee for one week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Volunteers gathered today to distribute Christmas presents to families in need across the wiregrass. 462 angels were adopted this year through the angel tree program and today all of your hard work came to life. The distribution of gifts to families in need is the best way to spread joy during the holiday season and the salvation army did just that with the help of the community of course.

