The Canadian dollar was little changed as investors reflected on the latest retail sales from the country. According to Statistics Canada, retail sales rose by 1.6% in November after crashing by 0.6% in the previous month. This increase was better than the median estimate of 1.0%. In the same period, the core retail sales rose by 1.3% after falling by 0.2% in the previous month. These numbers show that the country’s economy is doing relatively well. As such, there is a likelihood that the bank will maintain a hawkish tone in January’s meeting.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO