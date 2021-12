CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers suffered a scary injury at the beginning of the month as he was diagnosed with a collapsed right lung. The injury was sustained after breaking a rib, and while the injury sounds terrible, it is actually quite manageable, as long as you treat it quickly. Luckily, McCollum was given some great care, and over the past few weeks, he has been a fixture on the Blazers' sideline as they look to snap out of their early season woes.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO