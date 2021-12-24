ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Those Legos under the tree might be worth more than gold one day

By Jason Fuller
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a good investment to close out the year, you might not have to look any further than under your Christmas tree, especially if you’ve got a Lego set there. Researchers from the Higher School of Economics in Moscow found that select unopened Lego...

