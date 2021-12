Reserve a 5-minute online time slot with Northwest African American Museum's Black Santa to share your Christmas wish list and visit our virtual Santa photo booth!. Your young person will be inspired and filled with excitement when they visit Black Santa for a virtual chat at the Northwest African American Museum's Virtual Black Santa Winter Wonderland on December 18 and 19, 2021! Santa wants to hear about all of your wishes, hopes, and dreams and tell you what he’s been up to at the North Pole!

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO