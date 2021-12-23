ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Meet The Probiotic Subscription Service That's Changing How We Do Gut Health

By Devon Barrow
MindBodyGreen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen in on any health-centric convo at mbg, and it won't be long until you're getting the lowdown on gut health and probiotics. Our gut has a connection to practically every facet of our well-being—from cardiometabolic health to mental wellness to energy levels. And with studies linking probiotics to the health...

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

12 New Probiotic-Rich Products Guaranteed To Bring Harmony to Your Gut Microbiome

But with so many options, it can be difficult to figure out which gut health foods are actually worth shelling out for. To get insight into the gut-healthiness of 12 new foods and beverages, we tapped registered dietitian Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, RD, the host of Well+Good’s You Versus Food series. A word to the wise before we jump in: Be careful not to use any of these products as a cure for digestive issues rather than seeing an actual doctor, and consult with an RD or MD before trying any new form of gut-boosting food or beverage. "Some products claim to have gut-healing superpowers, so be weary if you are really trying to heal a GI condition with these without doing some research and talking to your doctor," Lockwood-Beckerman cautions.
NUTRITION
The Independent

The Nue Co probiotics review: Could one daily pill improve our gut health?

Improving your gut health can be a tricky business. What you should eat, what you should take to supplement your diet and how much can sometimes be hard to fathom. But if we go back to basics, we essentially need decent probiotics and prebiotics to support the millions of bacteria that make up our gut microbiota.Look after it, and it will look after you, with the benefits of a healthy gut including better digestion, improved sleep, brighter mood and weight management. The opposite is also true, and poor gut flora diversity is associated with several health problems, including obesity, mood...
PHARMACEUTICALS
shefinds

The One Change You Should Make To Your Diet To Improve Your Gut Health, According To Health Experts

We always hear the same advice when it comes to getting healthier—exercise regularly, eat lots of fruits and vegetables, and avoid junk food when possible. However, depending on your own personal conditions and health history, it may not be that simple. One frighteningly common reason that you may struggle with your health is because of gut dysfunction. Your gut is what’s used to refer to your digestive system. Your gut’s health is dependent on having a healthy balance of bacteria, but due to the modern lifestyle, that bacteria is very easily disrupted. Believe it or not, your gut is at the baseline of your wellbeing—it can affect everything from your skin to your digestive system, and even your mental health. One way that you can heal your gut is through your diet, so we asked Caitlin Policastro, NP of the New York Center for Innovative Medicine what her best nutrition tips are for a strong, healthy gut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MindBodyGreen

The 4 Gut Health Mistakes Experts Want You To Leave Behind In 2021

If you've been reading mbg for some time, you know we're all about nourishing the gut as a way of supporting full-body health. We frequently dive into the many ways to do so, from enjoying a varied diet to taking a probiotic supplement.* But as it turns out, there are a few gut health mistakes that we want to pay attention to, as well. Here, we've compiled the biggest faux pas we'd like to leave in 2021:
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probiotics#Gut Microbiota#Gut Microbiome
MindBodyGreen

The One Surprising Thing This MD Wants You To Focus On For Immunity

Nutritious diets, regular exercise, good-quality sleep—all of these habits can help bolster your immune strength as we head into the holiday season. But because we could all use a little extra help right now, we connected with allergist and immunologist Heather Moday, M.D., to get her most up-to-date tips for supporting your immune response.
HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

4 Things About Gut Health Even Experts Admit They Don't Know

What if millions of tiny beings lining your digestive tract were controlling much more than the direction of your food? A walk through your local health food store quickly shows the extent to which misinformation and confusion around gut health abound — you see hundreds of choices for prebiotics, probiotics, fermented foods and more claiming to help protect you from cancer, depression and everything in between. But do they work? And is the gut really that powerful?
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

CrAss viral content: When it's in your gut, it might be good for your health

Autoimmune diseases are conditions in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body. Scientists know from previous research that the composition of the gut microbiome, the billions of microorganisms living in the human digestive system, is linked to the development of autoimmune diseases. However, the contribution of the gut virome—the viruses living in our gastrointestinal tract—in autoimmune diseases is unknown.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and These Are the Foods and Drinks That Make You Pee More Frequently’

There are moments in life—say when you’re pregnant, of a certain age, or just set a goal for yourself to double your water intake—when peeing like, all the time, is inevitable. But even in those stages of life there are things that can be done to mitigate bathroom runs. In fact, no matter your age or gender there are specific foods and drinks that will, if consumed plentifully, make you feel like you have to pee roughly a thousand times a day.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy