Meet The Probiotic Subscription Service That's Changing How We Do Gut Health

We always hear the same advice when it comes to getting healthier—exercise regularly, eat lots of fruits and vegetables, and avoid junk food when possible. However, depending on your own personal conditions and health history, it may not be that simple. One frighteningly common reason that you may struggle with your health is because of gut dysfunction. Your gut is what’s used to refer to your digestive system. Your gut’s health is dependent on having a healthy balance of bacteria, but due to the modern lifestyle, that bacteria is very easily disrupted. Believe it or not, your gut is at the baseline of your wellbeing—it can affect everything from your skin to your digestive system, and even your mental health. One way that you can heal your gut is through your diet, so we asked Caitlin Policastro, NP of the New York Center for Innovative Medicine what her best nutrition tips are for a strong, healthy gut.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO