Frustrated, exhausted, scared: Omicron exacerbates pandemic mental health concerns

Picture this: You are a junior in high school. During the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, your mood progressively worsened. In addition to feeling down most of the time, you found it difficult to sleep and concentrate on schoolwork. You had to push yourself to do things, and your appetite diminished. Then you thought about jumping in front of a car and killing yourself. That is when you finally told your parents, who, frantic and worried, brought you to the nearest hospital emergency room. You are told you are suffering from a major depressive episode and need to be hospitalized for a few days to receive treatment. But there are no beds in the system, and you need to stay in the ER until one is found. That takes four days. You are then discharged from the facility after 10 days, the typical length of stay, with the plan to receive outpatient care. But you cannot find an available psychiatrist or a psychologist. And most of them do not take any insurance.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO