THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in 1964, Glen Campbell made his first concert appearance with The Beach Boys, standing in for an ill Brian Wilson last minute at the Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston. Today in 1966, Jack Greene’s “There Goes My Everything” began a seven-week run at #1 on the Billboard country singles...

gratefulweb.com

Fellow Singer/Songwriters and Friends Remember and Mourn The Loss of Country Music Legend Stonewall Jackson

Country music legend Stonewall Jackson passed away early Saturday at age 89 after a prolonged battle with vascular dementia. Some of Jackson's hits included "Life To Go," penned by the late, great George Jones, "Smoke Along the Track," "B.J. the D.J.," and "Waterloo," which later became his signature song. Over his career, Stonewall landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart. His 1971 Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry was the first "live" album ever recorded at Nashville's 'Mother Church of Country Music', the Ryman Auditorium. The late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry "with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs."
Wide Open Country

Country and Bluegrass Stars We Lost in 2021

Numerous country, bluegrass, folk and Americana artists have passed away in 2021, ranging from foundational songwriters (Tom T. Hall, Nanci Griffith) to ties to country music's storied past (Don Maddox, Stonewall Jackson) and members of the first families of bluegrass (Gary Scruggs, Sonny Osborne). Here's a quick series of tributes...
soundslikenashville.com

IN CONVERSATION: Jason Crabb and Jay DeMarcus

The first time Jason Crabb stepped into a vocal booth with Jay DeMarcus at the production helm, he was nervous. He had just won “Male Vocalist of the Year” at the GMA Dove Awards, but that day, he felt like a timid rookie. “When we got in the...
cowboysindians.com

Sony Music Nashville C&I Country Roundup

We asked our friends at Sony Music Nashville for a roundup of some of the artists and songs they’re really excited about right now. Kameron says: “This song is incredibly special to me, and because of that I’ve been holding onto it until the time was right. It’s one of my favorites I’ve ever been a part of and could not have asked for better co-writers than Jessi Alexander and Dan Isbell. ‘Steady Heart’ is a love story about finding that person who balances you and makes you better. The lyrics are these striking images, and I’d never written a song as based in visuals as this one.
Yardbarker

Year in review: Country music's biggest breakout stars for 2021

Even though 2021 was a weird year, it wasn't a terrible year for country music fans. The past 12 months brought a slew of stellar new albums and singles, and a crop of exciting new artists who are poised to do big things in 2022 and beyond. Flip through the...
The Boot

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Alan Jackson Wrote

Alan Jackson has one of most recognizable names and voices in country music — and for good reason. From "Chattahoochee" to "Little Bitty," and "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," the Georgia native has written and recorded some of the most beloved songs in the genre since his career began in the early 1980s.
Wide Open Country

10 of the Best '90s Country Songs

Country music was popular long before the 1990s, but thanks to breakout country artists like Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Shania Twain and others, the '90s were a time when country music gained popularity and began to rise to the forefront of American culture. The decade spawned songs that are still popular with people who lived through the decade, and many of those tunes can still be heard on country radio stations.
The Boot

Country’s Most-Played Radio Songs of 2021 Revealed

The most-played country songs of 2021 included some surefire hits and some big surprises, some sentimental ballads and some rowdy party songs, and even two contributions from one superstar artist. Billboard released this year's roundup when it unveiled its year-end charts for 2021, with lists full of the year's best...
995qyk.com

Kelsea Ballerini Will Voice A Part In Dolly Parton’s New Novel

Kelsea Ballerini will join Dolly Parton in the audio reading of Parton’s new book, Run, Rose, Run, a Nashville-based thriller she co-wrote with bestselling author James Patterson. Dolly plays Ruthanna Ryder, a beloved country icon on the verge of retiring when a talented young singer (AnnieLee) wins over audiences at her bar. Kelsea will voice AnnieLee.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

35 Years Ago: Randy Travis Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 35 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
soundslikenashville.com

Chris Stapleton Earns Fourth Diamond Single in Country History

Chris Stapleton was recognized for a rare achievement in country music this weekend (December 11), putting him on a very short list. The Kentucky-born singer-songwriter’s “Tennessee Whiskey” was awarded Diamond certification by the R.I.A.A. for surpassing 10 million units sold, and that is just the fourth single in country history to do so.
KDHL AM 920

How Vicente Fernández Influenced George Strait to Become the ‘King of Country’

George Strait could remain the unquestioned “King Of Country Music” forever. The reason? It’s not his 44 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts over 40 years. Instead, it’s how he blended country music’s iconic history with the majestic legacy of a now-deceased icon from beneath America’s southern border that has perhaps created an unparalleled standard.
Nashville Parent

Country Music Hall of Fame Welcomes All To Ford Community Day With Free Admission

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is pleased to partner with the Ford Motor Company Fund for the museum’s 13th Ford Community Day, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Museum admission will be FREE from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday as a way to say “thank you” to the Middle Tennessee community and to reward lucky out-of-town visitors. Tours of Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B will also be free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
