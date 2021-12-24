ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BROTHERS OSBORNE RELEASING DELUXE VERSION OF “SKELETON”

KBOE Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrothers Osborne is giving fans some more music next month. The duo is set to release a deluxe version of...

DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
Willie Nelson
orcasound.com

New Album Release from Travis ‘The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)’ on Craft/Concord

The multi-platinum album The Invisible Band from Scottish rock band Travis celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a special reissue. The deluxe edition features the original album remastered by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar, all the original B-sides and a selection of completely unreleased demos, live sessions, and alternate takes— released today on Craft Recordings/Concord.
MUSIC
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1974, Waylon Jennings’ single, “Rainy Day Woman,” entered the country charts. Today in 1979, Willie Nelson made his movie debut with the film, “The Electric Horseman,” which opened in theaters nationwide. His songs, “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys” and “Midnight Rider” were included in the soundtrack.
MUSIC
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Alan Jackson and George Strait Perform “Country Boy” (video and song details)

Enjoy watching Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "Country Boy" with Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley for an episode of CMT Giants . . . This Alan Jackson and George Strait collaboration occurred in 2008 for an episode of CMT Giants focused on Alan Jackson. This Alan Jackson hit was the third single from his album “Good Time” and was released in September 2008. In January 2009, “Country Boy” became his twenty-fifth Number One hit on the Billboard country singles charts, as well as the third straight Number One from the album.
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Bits And Pieces: Walker Hayes & George Strait

Walker Hayes will be performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022. He'll take the stage from Los Angeles, where he'll share the bill with AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windset. OneRepublic, Don Omar, French Montana, Mae Muller, Maneskin, Masked Wolf and Polo G are also set to perform from the L.A. stage. Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest will air live on ABC on Friday, Dec. 31st at 8 p.m. ET.
ENTERTAINMENT
Guitar World Magazine

The secrets behind Joan Jett’s guitar tone on I Love Rock ’N Roll

When Joan Jett released I Love Rock ’n Roll in the early '80s, she instantly transformed herself from an underground punk/hard rock misfit best known for her role as the former rhythm guitarist for the Runaways into an international superstar and female rock legend. The single was a massive...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Ruth B. releases Moments In Between Deluxe Special Edition

25-year-old Ethiopian-Canadian singer and songwriter Ruth B. is excited to share a Deluxe Special Edition of her recent album Moments In Between, executive produced by Patrick Wimberly (Beyonce, Solange, Blood Orange, Ellie Goulding) on Downtown Records / The Orchard. The album is a raw emotional accounting of the anxieties and uncertainty Ruth faces as a woman in her mid-twenties, giving voice to her inner strife via warm vocals, shapeshifting textures, and hazy harmonies.
MUSIC
The Independent

Joni Mitchell shares Christmas-themed video for her 1971 track ‘River’

Joni Mitchell has released the first official video of her song “River”, which appeared on her 1971 album Blue.In a tweet shared on Wednesday (23 December), the 78-year-old singer posted a snippet of a moving black-and-white video with her famous holiday song playing in the background.“Just in time for Christmas, Joni has debuted the first official music video for ‘River,’” a statement on Twitter read. “This goes out especially to anyone who may be feeling lonely this Christmas. Stay safe and sound out there.”In the video, Mitchell’s animated character can be seen ice skating on a frozen river before...
MUSIC

