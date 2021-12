MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that the presents are opened, the next big thing on everyone’s minds on Christmas Day will be the mouth-watering feast. With family and friends coming over, some home chefs may be tempted to take a few shortcuts in favor of entertaining. This, however, could lead to problems, according to health experts, because it’s important to practice safe food handling to prevent food-borne illness. The food-borne illness affects one in six Americans every year. Safe food handling practices are the best way to protect your loved ones and ensure everyone enjoys their holiday meal. So how do you do that? Here...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO