Plus COVID-19 outbreak at Venice restaurant, popular Westside burger joint expands. Tyra Banks’s SMiZE Cream, a premier ice cream shop, has closed its location at Santa Monica Place. SMiZE had only been open for roughly 10 months in the space that used to be The Ugo Cafe. They announced the closure on their Instagram on November 3 and will now be taking orders and shipping their ice cream creations nationwide through Goldbelly on their website. Their location in Lawndale is still open.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO