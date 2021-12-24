ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamale Central Hospital suspends all surgeries

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
primenewsghana.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tamale Central Hospital says it is suspending all surgeries effective Thursday, July 23, 2021, over the lack of essential...

www.primenewsghana.com

wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot967.fm

South Central Hospitals At Capacity

Officials say hospitals are at capacity in south-central Minnesota and over 90 percent of their COVID patients are unvaccinated. Eric Weller with the South Central Healthcare Coalition:. “Vaccinations will not prevent you from getting this virus, but it will hopefully lessen the impact and your recovery time.”. Weller says when...
HEALTH SERVICES
mainepublic.org

Soon just two hospitals in Maine will provide neurosurgical trauma surgeries, as CMMC suspends the service

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston will no longer provide 24 hour coverage for treatment of neurosurgical traumas, such as head injuries, and will soon suspend the service altogether. That will leave just two hospitals in the state to provide the service. The rupture in the state's trauma system prompted Maine's board of Emergency Services to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday. The committee's efforts were hampered by a lack of data from CMMC.
MAINE STATE
#Consumables#The Specialist Surgeon
WDIO-TV

Surgery delays grow at hospitals dealing with COVID-19

Minnesota health care systems say surgery delays are growing as coronavirus patients crowd hospitals. Doctors say hospitals have deferred procedures to free up beds, leaving some patients in prolonged pain. Patient demand over the past month has been the highest in the 21 months of the pandemic, according to health...
HEALTH SERVICES
healthcaredive.com

Hospitals clamp down on elective surgeries as COVID-19 surges

Hospitals across the U.S. are again suspending non-urgent surgeries in response to a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in order to make room for patients in need of care most immediately. On Friday, the Cleveland Clinic extended a halt on nonessential procedures, the latest among a growing number of systems...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

San Diego hospitals discuss delaying surgeries amid blood shortages

Increased demand for blood amid ongoing supply shortages has some San Diego hospital officials worried that surgeries will need to be delayed because of a lack of available units, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Dec. 13. Scripps Health, which operates four hospitals across San Diego County, said in a survey...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AZFamily

Banner hospitals may limit 'non-urgent' surgeries to preserve resources

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's largest hospital system will limit "non-urgent" surgeries to preserve hospital space and resources. Banner Hospitals, a spokesperson said, will still perform medically necessary surgeries and procedures. The spokesperson used the example of a hip replacement as a procedure that could be put off. The spokesperson said that surgeons will decide to halt such operations on a case-by-case basis.
PHOENIX, AZ
WBOC

TidalHealth Reducing Elective Surgeries, Suspending Visitation Starting Monday

SALISBURY, Md. and SEAFORD, Del.- TidalHealth announced Wednesday that patient visitation is being suspended temporarily on Monday, Dec. 27 at both TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury and TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. At the same time, there will also be a temporary pause at both hospitals of elective, non-emergency surgeries that require an overnight stay.
SEAFORD, DE
roi-nj.com

University Hospital in Newark expands robotic surgery offerings

University Hospital in Newark now has two new da Vinci Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems. The state’s only public hospital said it recently acquired the computer-controlled robotic instruments to assist it in surgical procedures such as liver and kidney surgeries, cardiothoracic procedures, colon resections and more. According to Intuitive, the manufacturers...
NEWARK, NJ
WTRF- 7News

More Ohio hospitals postpone surgeries as COVID cases rise

Additional Ohio hospitals are announcing the postponement of elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to fill up hospital beds in the state. The decisions are in line with the crisis highlighted by Gov. Mike DeWine last week when he ordered more than 1,000 members of the Ohio National Guard into hospitals to help overwhelmed staff. The Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
98.1 KHAK

Both Cedar Rapids Hospitals Announce Postponement of Elective Surgeries

Elective surgeries won't be happening in the operating rooms of either Cedar Rapids hospital for the time being. Just how long they will remain quiet is unknown. Both Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids have announced a temporary halt to elective surgeries at each of the respective hospitals. A joint statement from the hospitals says the reason is "a marked increase in patients with COVID-19 who require inpatient care. This has placed increasing strain on both hospitals’ capacity and staffing." That led to the decision, with the statement saying "in order to maintain capacity to care for all, St. Luke’s and Mercy have made the joint decision to temporarily postpone elective, non-urgent surgeries."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WestfairOnline

Dr. Barbara A. Ward to chair Greenwich Hospital’s surgery department

Greenwich Hospital has named Dr. Barbara A. Ward to chair its surgery department, making her the first woman to lead the hospital’s cadre of surgeons. Dr. Ward is the medical director of the Breast Center at Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center in Greenwich and an associate clinical professor at Yale School of Medicine. Prior to joining Greenwich Hospital, Dr. Ward was director of Yale Comprehensive Breast Care Center. She is also the first or co-author on more than 45 peer-reviewed papers.
GREENWICH, CT
BBC

UHNM: Hospital visiting to be suspended from Boxing Day

Visiting will be temporarily suspended at two hospitals in Staffordshire due to rising levels of Covid-19. Only exceptional visiting cases will be allowed from Sunday 26 December at Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital, Stafford. Both Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford have seen rising Covid cases amid the Omicron variant's rapid...
WORLD
WKTV

Bassett suspends visitation in all emergency departments

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network is suspending visitation in emergency departments until further notice due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the area. Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis for children and patients who need support people. Several of the network’s facilities have less than 10%...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Elective surgeries cleared again for most Capital Region hospitals

Most local Capital Region hospitals have been removed from the list of hospitals that cannot perform elective surgeries right now. The list changes as bed availability goes up and down. Hospitals in regions with less than 10% of beds available are not permitted to do non-essential elective surgeries. Albany Medical...
ALBANY, NY

