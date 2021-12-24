Tamale Central Hospital suspends all surgeries

Elective surgeries won't be happening in the operating rooms of either Cedar Rapids hospital for the time being. Just how long they will remain quiet is unknown. Both Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids have announced a temporary halt to elective surgeries at each of the respective hospitals. A joint statement from the hospitals says the reason is "a marked increase in patients with COVID-19 who require inpatient care. This has placed increasing strain on both hospitals’ capacity and staffing." That led to the decision, with the statement saying "in order to maintain capacity to care for all, St. Luke’s and Mercy have made the joint decision to temporarily postpone elective, non-urgent surgeries."

