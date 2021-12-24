Miami Weather: Cooler Weather Continues Ahead Of Warming Trend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s Christmas Eve morning.

While not as chilly as Thursday, it was still cool and crisp.

Friday afternoon we enjoyed plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday night will be cool and mostly clear with lows falling to the upper 50s and low 60s.

The rain chance remains low for Christmas but there might be a few isolated showers across parts of the Keys in the morning.

Christmas day will be beautiful and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

As winds begin to shift out of the east on Sunday into early next week, temperatures will warm up slightly.

Sunday we’ll wake up with low 60s and highs climb to around 80 degrees.

More of the same on Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, our lows will be in the mid to upper 60s and highs will rise to the low 80s.