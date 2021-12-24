ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: Cooler Weather Continues Ahead Of Warming Trend

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s Christmas Eve morning.

While not as chilly as Thursday, it was still cool and crisp.

Friday afternoon we enjoyed plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

(CBS4)

Friday night will be cool and mostly clear with lows falling to the upper 50s and low 60s.

The rain chance remains low for Christmas but there might be a few isolated showers across parts of the Keys in the morning.

Christmas day will be beautiful and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

(CBS4)

As winds begin to shift out of the east on Sunday into early next week, temperatures will warm up slightly.

(CBS4)

Sunday we’ll wake up with low 60s and highs climb to around 80 degrees.

More of the same on Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, our lows will be in the mid to upper 60s and highs will rise to the low 80s.

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Sunny Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with lows dipping down to the low 60s. Our average low is 64 degrees and most areas woke up to temperatures below normal. We are 10 to 13 degrees cooler in comparison to Tuesday. A few isolated sprinkles may sneak in on Wednesday, but our rain chance remains low with dry air in place. We’ll enjoy bright sunshine and pleasant highs in the low to mid-70s in the afternoon. (CBS4) Wednesday night will be even colder as lows fall to the low 50s overnight into Thursday morning. A few inland areas may drop to the upper 40s. Thursday’s highs will climb to the low to mid-70s again. Friday morning there will still be a chill in the air with lows in the upper 50s and highs will climb to the upper 70s. (CBS4) The pleasant, mainly dry weather sticks around through the holiday weekend. On Christmas day we’ll wake up to a cool start with the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. A slight warming trend continues into early next week.
MIAMI, FL
Very Warm Then Stormy Followed By A Cool Blast, All In Time For Christmas

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Strong storms coming to South Florida on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Before then, Monday remains very muggy and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. The sea breeze will form and push inland this afternoon with only a few showers that might pop up over the western cities. Then get ready for more rain with scattered showers and storms rolling in from the Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday morning. The Lower Keys will get the rain first followed by Miami-Dade and Broward by early afternoon and through the evening hours. Weather forecast model shows storms moving...
MIAMI, FL
CBS4 Crew Jumps Into COVID Testing Line At Tropical Park To Find Out Just How Long The Wait Is

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The wait continues at Tropical Park’s COVID-19 testing site as thousands of people squeeze in last minute tests ahead of Christmas. On Thursday, CBS4’s Ashley Dyer and her videographer went through the line themselves. They timed their experience starting at 12:30 p.m. The journey began on Bird Road, where police are helping keep traffic flowing. “It’s like being in Disney World on a busy day without the fun,” said Nick Orta, who sat in line for hours. The line zig zags through a parking lot and eventually moves on to another road where you’re directed to register for an appointment. The CBS4...
MIAMI, FL
Long Lines Return To Tropical Park COVID-19 Testing Site

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A COVID-19 test seems to be on just about everyone’s Christmas list, and on Thursday the testing site at Tropical Park was looking like a maze of cars, once again. “How long have you been waiting in line today,” asked CBS4’s Austin Carter. “Since 7:30,” said one driver. A view from Chopper 4 showed of a crawling line of vehicles for much of the morning. The wait isn’t just in Tropical Park itself, it stretched onto busy Bird Rd. in the middle of the morning rush hour. “Let me tell you, that’s terrible – at 82nd avenue its bumper to bumper,” said one driver. In Miami-Dade County more testing sites are coming amid a COVID-19 surge. “We’ve seen over 200% increase in the demand for testing across the county,” says Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. On Christmas Eve, all testing sites will close at 3 p.m. in Miami-Dade County. On Christmas Day, testing sites at Tropical Park, South Dade Government Center and Miami-Dade College North will be open. Click here to see places where you can get tested.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami International Airport Sees Busy Holiday Travel

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday travel season is ramping up and it’s been a busy one. The Transportation Security Administration says it has screened more than two million people at airports nationwide for the fifth day in a row. They anticipate 30 million people will travel by air through January 3rd. Miami International Airport officials said they had more than 165,000 passengers on Sunday making it their busiest day in the airport’s history. The previous record was 164,000 set on November 28th after Thanksgiving. Airport officials are expecting record-high passenger traffic during its 17-day winter travel period from Tuesday, December 21 through Thursday, January 6, with a total of 2.6 million passengers projected. That’s roughly about 156,000 travelers per day, a six-percent increase over the same period in 2019. The busiest days are expected to be January 2nd and 3rd. With so many people traveling, MIA has a few tips for those heading out.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

