Murrells Inlet, SC

Grand Strand man loses $3.5K ahead of holidays in banking app scam

By Madison Martin
WIS-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A Murrells Inlet man is now out of thousands of dollars just before Christmas because he thought he was talking to someone from his bank who wanted to help him not become a victim of fraud. But instead, that’s exactly what happened. Finding...

www.wistv.com

Related
98.1 KHAK

Iowans Should be Aware of This Scam For the Holidays

There's another scam out there to take advantage of people during the holiday season, SHOCKER. According to KCRG, Sergeant Jennifer Roberts with the Cedar Rapids Police Department says scammers "have started calling specific homes, acting as a delivery company, and asking about their neighbor’s living habits. Most recently, Sergeant Roberts said an individual was contacted and asked about a neighbor who lived four doors away."
IOWA STATE
WBRE

PSP and FBI warn of ‘holiday scams’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Scammers don’t take the holidays off and right now many are working to steal your hard-earned money. From gift cards to payment apps, authorities are alerting everyone of scams going on right here in our area this holiday season. “$500, it was out of my account,” said Jennie Davis, Scranton. Jennie […]
SCRANTON, PA
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
Murrells Inlet, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Sellers, SC
butlerradio.com

State Police Warn Of New Zelle Banking Scam

State police are warning of a new scam involving the Zelle app. Zelle is a financial service offered by many banking institutions that allows people to send money to customers of other banks. In this scam, the fraudster sends a text claiming to be from the bank’s fraud department and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox13memphis.com

How To Fight Fraudulent Bank Account Charges

It can be frightening to look at your bank statement and notice transactions that you know you didn’t make. If you suspect that your bank account has fraudulent charges on it, the longer you wait to act, the less you can do about it. What To Do When You...
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Local News

Holiday season brings out elder fraud scammers, group warns

Tis the season to be jolly and for seniors to beware of fraudsters who target the elderly this time of the year. What makes older folk more susceptible to becoming targets for scammers during the holiday season? The consensus is that the older we get the more charitable we become, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wuwf.org

More scams to avoid this holiday season

In part two of our report on the “12 days of Griftmas,” a look at the top holiday scams as compiled by the Better Business Bureau. It’s as old as the first retail holiday season. Many seek temporary jobs this time of the year to pick up a few extra bucks. But even that can contain pitfalls, as we hear in the number-6 scam. Once again, we’re joined by Tammy Ward, with the BBB in Pensacola. She says be careful if you’re applying for work online, and do not provide personal information. And she adds that the job itself could be bogus.
PENSACOLA, FL
Houston Chronicle

How mobile banking apps can help with holiday spending and budgeting

(BPT) - The holiday season may be the most wonderful time of year, but it can also be stressful, especially when it comes to finances. While you want to celebrate, be merry and show generosity to friends and family, you also don’t want to break your budget. Fortunately, there are digital tools to help you manage your holiday finances, from budgeting and spending to monitoring your credit. Easy-to-use mobile banking apps on your phone can make it easier than ever to keep track of your money.
CELL PHONES
wfxrtv.com

Holiday scams: Lookalike pages

When buying from a website, check the URL to make sure it is legit and secure. According to the FBI, the website should have “https” in its address. If you do not see that there, don’t enter your information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News4Jax.com

Beware of booking scams, gas skimmers ahead of holiday travel

– Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is providing Floridians with tips to avoid travel scams and gas skimmers over the holidays. In a release, Fried says protection is key while out and about. “While many Floridians prepare to travel for the holidays, it’s important to take steps to protect yourself...
TRAVEL
Bakersfield Channel

12 Scams of Christmas: Dangers of buying counterfeit goods

(KERO) — Gifts that seem like a steal could be counterfeit. Customs and Border Protection sees it everyday, knock offs that closely resemble the real thing but instead consumers are receiving products that are poor quality or are unsafe. By air and sea, anything shipped to consumers must first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
daytonatimes.com

How not to fall for a holiday romance scam

The season of holiday cheer is also the peak time for scammers offering bogus romance. Thousands of Americans looking for a new love to help usher in the new year will instead be beguiled by online con artists who use fake identities and empty promises to talk the lovestruck out of their savings — or worse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
okcfox.com

Play it Safe: Top Holiday Scams

It's time to Play it Safe when it comes to holiday scams. The FBI reports non-payment and non-delivery scams are on the rise during the holidays. In fact, they cost people more than 265 million dollars last year alone. We are talking about the two most common online holiday scams. The first is auction fraud, where a product is misrepresented on an auction site, a gift car fraud when the seller asks you to pay for a prepaid card. Also, people sell things and never actually deliver them. There are some things you can do. Check out the links and make sure it is a legitimate website. Pay with a credit card that has fraud protection including refunding you if the sale was fraudulent and if a company asks you to update your password or account information don't do it. Instead, look up the company and call them directly to find out if the request is legit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Public Safety
newschannel20.com

Protecting yourself from holiday scams

Springfield, IL — The holiday hustle and bustle could open opportunities for your personal information and money to be comprised by scammers. Here’s what to do if it ever happens to you.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
breezynews.com

Beware of local holiday scams

As Christmas Day approaches, scams are on the rise once again. Scams always increase during the holiday season. One local scam that has been reported is a phishing scam in the form of a survey from a power company. The scam comes in the form of an email asking questions...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

