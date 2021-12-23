ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clapton’s Management Explains Why He Sued Widow Over Bootleg CD

By Philip Trapp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The management for Eric Clapton have issued a statement after the musician recently won a lawsuit against a widow who tried to sell a bootleg Clapton CD owned by her late husband on eBay, as both NME and Stereogum reported this week. Clapton will no longer be seeking the damages awarded...

Related
Middletown Press

Widow Ordered to Pay Thousands for Attempting to Sell Husband’s Eric Clapton Bootleg

UPDATE (12/17): Speaking with The Guardian, Eric Clapton’s manager, Michael Eaton, said of the case, “Germany is a country where sales of bootleg and counterfeit CDs are rife, which damages the industry and customers with poor quality and misleading recordings. Along with a number of other major artists and record companies, over a number of years Eric Clapton has, through German lawyers, successfully pursued hundreds of bootleg cases in the German courts under routine German copyright procedures.”
The Guardian

Eric Clapton wins legal case against woman selling bootleg live CD for £8.45

Eric Clapton has won a legal case against a 55-year-old German woman selling a bootleg live CD for €9.95 (£8.45), Deutsche Welle reports. The woman, known as Gabriele P, claimed she was unaware that she was committing copyright infringement by listing the CD titled Eric Clapton – Live USA, which contains recordings of performances from the 1980s, on eBay. She told the court that the listing was removed after one day.
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Eric Clapton
Vulture

Eric Clapton, Recurring 2021 Villain, Wins $11 Bootleg CD Lawsuit

Maybe lay down for a bit, man. Eric Clapton has capped off his Year of Jackassery by winning a lawsuit against a German widow who tried to sell an unauthorized bootleg album on eBay for $11. Rolling Stone reports that the woman claims she was unaware that the album, Eric Clapton — Live USA, fell under the category of copyright infringement; her late husband had purchased it at a department store in the late ’80s. “They told me Eric Clapton had complained,” she told German newspaper Bild last month. “The CD is said to have been recorded illegally. I received a warning first, then the ruling.” Despite an appeal, a Düsseldorf regional court judge ordered the woman to pay nearly $4,000 in legal fees for both parties, and if she attempts to sell the copy of Eric Clapton — Live USA again, she would face a fine of about $281,000 or serve six months in prison. While Clapton has not commented on the lawsuit, his manager told The Guardian that Germany is a “country where sales of bootleg and counterfeit CDs are rife, which damages the industry and customers with poor quality and misleading recordings.” We’re sure Slowhand is celebrating this big win with all of his friends … oh, wait …
Page Six

Eric Clapton sues woman for selling bootleg concert CD on eBay

Nobody riffs on Eric Clapton — least of all bootleggers. As one widow just learned, Clapton doesn’t take too kindly to anyone profiting off of his music — not even just $11. The Cream guitarist has won a copyright infringement case against a woman in Germany who attempted to sell a burned copy of a Clapton concert recorded in the 1980s. DW reported that she copied the work from a CD purchased at a department store by her late husband in 1987.
The Whale 99.1 FM

Eric Clapton’s Management Issues Statement About Bootleg Lawsuit

Days after lawyers for Eric Clapton successfully sued a German woman for trying to sell a bootleg CD on eBay, the rocker’s management has issued a “clarification to set the record straight” following “widespread and often misleading” press stories. Of particular note, the musician reportedly no longer “[intends] to collect the costs awarded to him by the court.”
People

Eric Clapton Wins Lawsuit Against German Widow Who Tried to Sell Bootleg CD for $11 on eBay

A German widow will have to pay for the "Wonderful Tonight" musician's legal fees. Last week, Eric Clapton, 76, won a lawsuit against a woman, known as Gabriele P., whom the musician sued after she posted a listing for a pirated version of his Eric Clapton - Live USA album for $11 on eBay, according to Deutsche Welle. Gabriele claims she was unaware that the CD was pirated and removed the listing a day after posting it.
Slackpreneur

Eric Clapton Sues Widow and Wins Case

Guitarist blues legend and vaccine skeptic Eric Clapton has been in the news lately, but not for a good reason. Claiming to be for freedom and only playing venues in primarily red states where COVID checks were not mandatory, it's a significant change from an artist who claimed in interviews from the 60s not to want to talk about politics.
Showbiz411

Ellen Barkin Says Eric Clapton Gave Her A Piece of Jewelry With Nazi Connotations Back in the 90s

Actress Ellen Barkin has jumped on the anti-Eric Clapton bandwagon. The star of “Sea of Love” and “Switch” and more recently TV’s “Animal Kingdom” says on Twitter that Clapton once gave her a piece of jewelry with Nazi connotations. In the 90s. She writes: “He gave me a necklace he made. Maybe he thought I collected Nazi memorabilia or rather memorabilia from Nazis.”
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

'In a world of Eric Claptons, be Alice Cooper': Internet love-in follows image of shock rocker at food bank

As we get closer to the holidays, we're reminded that the world – in spite of its many obvious flaws – isn't such a bad place after all. While it's easy to focus on the ever-present threat of the Coronavirus, or the fact that politicians are pigging out in secret cheese and wine rave-ups while the rest of us stay away from our loved ones, it's time like these where shining a light on all the good things life has to offer becomes incredibly important.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Ted Nugent Slams Gene Simmons Over His Vaccine Stance

Gene Simmons has been very open on his feelings about anti-vaxxers and even said at one point he wasn't 'worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies.' Also very open about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines is Ted Nugent, who had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
Power 96

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Paul McCartney’s Brother Could Have Split the Beatles

Paul McCartney’s younger brother Mike said it was “fortuitous” that he didn’t become the Beatles’ drummer, noting that it could have led to the kind of sibling relationship that later destroyed fellow northern English band Oasis. “I’d been practicing on drums that had fallen off the back of a lorry...
CELEBRITIES
