ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, IL

Tamas Rinder ranks 13,446th in Boys’ 12 singles bracket in June

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeerfield tennis player Tamas Rinder won 96 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by...

lakecountygazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deerfield, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Deerfield, IL
Sports
Lake County Gazette

Daniel Jaworski ranks 2,549th in Boys’ 18 bracket in November

Deerfield tennis player Daniel Jaworski finished 2,549th in November in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started November ranked 2,341st. By the end of the month they’d earned 219 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round in tournaments,...
DEERFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Boys#Bracket#New York Tennis Magazine
mcleancountytimes.com

Mckenna Schaefbauer ranks 2,395th in Girls’ 18 singles bracket by November

Normal tennis player Mckenna Schaefbauer won 771 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by November. Their 771 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for a 2,395th ranking. They started...
NORMAL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Cheddar News

NHL Not Going to Olympics Due to COVID-19 Surge

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be without some of hockey's biggest players. The NHL and the NHL Player's Association have agreed to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the Games in Beijing next year. The league has been forced to postpone some games because of a rise in COVID-19 cases among players. Washington Post sports reporter Samantha Pell joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the Winter Olympics and the sport of hockey.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy