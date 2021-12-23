ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorn Woods, IL

Hawthorn Woods tennis player Tejas Sheth ranks in Boys’ 18 singles bracket by November

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawthorn Woods tennis player Tejas Sheth won 33 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by November. They finished...

lakecountygazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
TENNIS
Lake County Gazette

Daniel Jaworski ranks 2,549th in Boys’ 18 bracket in November

Deerfield tennis player Daniel Jaworski finished 2,549th in November in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started November ranked 2,341st. By the end of the month they’d earned 219 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round in tournaments,...
DEERFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hawthorn Woods, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
La Crosse Tribune

All-Tribune volleyball: Kline instrumental in Holmen state run

Ellie Kline has always enjoyed playing defense. She loves digging out ferocious serves on the volleyball court, locking down opponents on the basketball court and making the tag on a close play at the plate or blocking pitches in the dirt on a softball field. Kline has excelled at all...
HOLMEN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Player#New York Tennis Magazine
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy