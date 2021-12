We didn't realize that the state of Iowa had so many towns and cities!. According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, an Iowa transplant by the name of Dave Miglin is now more familiar with our state than most. After moving to Iowa from Atlanta for work back in 2014, he found himself on a mission to visit every single city and town in Iowa, a mission he completed earlier this summer.

