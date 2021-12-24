ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible record warmth today

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures made it in the record books today! We hit a high of 69 this afternoon. The previous high was 62. Clouds will continue to push into...

Saturday Evening Forecast: A warm weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few areas of fog. Lows near 62. Tomorrow: Warmer and mostly clear skies. Highs near 80. Temperatures got to the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight temperatures are on the cool side. Lows are in the low 60s. A few areas of fog will be possible early in the morning. Highs get to the low 80s and mostly clear skies for Sunday. The end of December is going to be a warm end. A few isolated showers are going to be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. A stalled front keeps our rain chances for the end of the week. Temperatures stay on the warm side with low 80s.
Warm weather continues now, but arctic blast, Winter weather is on the horizon

Oklahoma’s next possible cold blast could arrive New Years Day! After a record breaking warm December, this will be quite the change. Right now, there is also a chance of seeing some moisture mixing in, which could result in a chance for some Winter precip somewhere in the state of Oklahoma. We will of course watch this closely as we get nearer to the new year!
Active weather pattern ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are staying dry to finish out the weekend, but an active weather pattern returns to the mountains into the next work week. Into tonight, clouds will begin to increase across the area. However, we stay dry under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.
Sunday, December 26 Morning Forecast

Today there will be breaks in the clouds, and there is a slight chance for a spotty shower, but most areas will remain dry. Wind gusts will be picking up this afternoon while a warm front sweeps through. Now is the time to bring in the trash can! A warm front will sweep through today allowing temperatures to be very warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s low 70s again with partly sunny skies. By Monday, a cold front will push through cooling temperatures down to the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday temperatures will be cooler thanks to a cold front that will push through. That cold front will bring rain with it starting Monday night and into Tuesday. Warmer temperatures return Tuesday before cooling down Wednesday, but the mild temperatures will return.
The Weather Map Features Record Warmth and Arctic Cold

The high temperature this Christmas Day in Grand Rapids was 52°. That occurred at 2:40 am. It was the warmest Christmas Day in G.R. since a 59° reading in 2015. The warmest Christmas ever in G.R. was 65° in 1982. We had a thundershower and an inch of rain that day. I also picked a dandelion in my front yard. We had 5 days in Dec. 1982 with high temperatures in the 60s. One year later in 1983, we had our coldest Christmas at -3°.
