The latest Back 4 Blood update, which goes live at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST, finally brings an offline campaign with progression to the multiplayer shooter. Since Turtle Rock Studios released Back 4 Blood back in October, players have been asking for a way to play the game offline and still be able to progress. That’s now possible thanks to the December 2021 update. This update also brings some other requested features to the shooter as well.

