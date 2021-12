LoL 's latest PBE cycle has introduced the nerfs to Immortal Shieldbow, Eclipse and Wit's End as well as the buffs to Force of Nature. This particular Mythic item made ADCs into unkillable monstrosities a bit too often it seems and Riot will cut its capabilities on two sides. First, there is the reduction of AD bonus from 55 to 50, which may not sound severe on its own. However, the shield proc is also getting a nerf as it only protects from 275 to 650 damage, down from 300 to 800.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO