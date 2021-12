If you are one of the many Genshin Impact players around the world who log in regularly to get their dailies, you are aware that despite only having an optional co-op mode, the game requires a persistent internet connection to run. When its servers are down, Genshin Impact is not playable, even solo. Luckily, there are easy ways to figure out why Genshin Impact may be down, and how long the outage will last.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO