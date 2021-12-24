New Year's Eve decorations and home accessories to kick off 2022 in style

Even though New Year’s Eve is not part of the zodiac calendar, the intense energy surrounding the countdown to midnight always alters you in some way. You might spend the evening partying with your friends and making a mess with some confetti as you celebrate the passage of time. You might even take a moment to yourself, remembering all that you’ve overcome and all that you’ve learned so you can make the most out of a brand new year. Either way, NYE is always a good time to apply some glitter to your wounds, and if you’re one the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best New Year’s Eve 2021 — Leo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn — then you might as well light a sparkler and revel in the magic.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 HOURS AGO