Formula One needs to clarify its rulings and make it faster to understand what any outcome of incidents will be if it is to move on from a controversial 2021 season.That’s the view of Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, who told Sky Sports that a change in FIA president, the off-season and the way the recent campaign ended all provide F1 with the need and the potential for immediate change.Being clear about which incidents are worthy of punishment will leave drivers in the know about what they can and can’t do, he explained, while the post-race discussions and counter-appeals...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO