Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

Management Leaders have been focusing on how their businesses can remain competitive in the era of disruption. Economies and Businesses are now folding in a fair mix of six technologies that constitute the gamut of emerging technologies – AI, IoT, Cloud, Blockchain, Chatbots, 5G and AR. The adoption of these technologies is an important factor in propelling organizations that are looking to stay ahead of the competition and evolve. Countries in the Middle East are some of the leading nations globally in adopting emerging technologies. This can be primarily credited to the ambitious national ICT strategies established by these countries very early on.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO