Gilbert Fire & Rescue Graduates 13 New Firefighters

After the conclusion of a 16-week academy, the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department welcomes 13 new firefighters. The freshly graduated members of Class 21-2 will begin to hit the streets for their first shifts on Monday, Dec. 27.

“I would like to congratulate recruit firefighter Class 21-2 on their graduation from the fire training academy,” said Fire Chief Jim Jobusch. “They are now officially firefighters who are equipped with the skills and knowledge to safely and effectively handle the emergency situations they will encounter.”

The following successfully completed Academy 21-2:

Timothy Anderson

Kyle Boerema

Killian Campbell

Joseph Counts

Audra Dombrowski

Sarah Dutton

Joshua Hohman

Ken McAlpine

Greg McDowell

Shane McMain

Aley Roberts

Brandon Rush

Jose Santa Cruz

In addition to Gilbert’s 13 recruits, Academy 21-2 included recruits from Superstition Fire and Medical District.

“This regional approach to training is a testament to the strong relationships and commitment to consistent operations that exist between the Valley’s fire departments,” said Jobusch.

Applications for firefighters recently closed. The next academy will begin in Fall 2022.

For more information on the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department, visit gilbertaz.gov/Fire.