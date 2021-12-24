Ely 58, Vikings 35

Dear Eli: At what point should a coach stop working a team so hard and just let them have fun? I think my daughter’s basketball team is there. They’ve only won one game so far this year, but the coach just keeps working them harder and harder. We’ve gone weeks where we’ve had extra practices in the morning. Sometimes, she even makes the girls come in on the weekends. I get it: You must work hard if you’re going to get any better, but we just keep working and we’re not getting any better! We can barely get the basketball in bounds without tripping over the three-point line. In all these practices, I find it hard to believe this coach couldn’t teach the girls something as simple as an inbounds play. Recently, the coach has started demeaning the girls from the bench during games. It’s obvious she’s just as worn out as they are (she is working really hard and putting in long hours too), but I just can’t stomach her speaking down to my daughter. I really wish she’d cut practices short, send everyone home early, and try to make the best out of a bad situation.

13 DAYS AGO