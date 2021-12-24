Ely 58, Vikings 35

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
COVID-19 has whittled the New Orleans quarterback room to just one player headed into Monday's game against Miami. Could the Saints look to one of their former players to provide extra insurance at the position?
A pair of important Vikings offensive players are questionable heading into Sunday's crucial home game against the Rams. Let's go through those, as well as a few other injury updates. Questionable: Adam Thielen and C.J. Ham. Thielen is doing everything he can to return from a high-ankle sprain this week...
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Los Angeles Rams is ready. Minnesota can improve to 8-7 after Week 16 if they knock off the 10-4 Rams, who are fighting for an NFC West title. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings will lose their...
The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
The Minnesota Vikings are fighting hard for a playoff spot while the statuses for several of their key offensive players remain up in the air. Running back Dalvin Cook, who was recently named to the Pro Bowl for the third straight year, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and wide receiver Adam Thielen is still limited in practice due to a high ankle sprain. Minnesota did get some good news, though: quarterback Kirk Cousins was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.
The Los Angeles Lakers were on the brink of a sensational Christmas Day comeback on Saturday only for their plans to be foiled by a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets side. Russell Westbrook played his part for the Lakers, but it was also his botched dunk at a crucial juncture late in the game that sealed his team’s fate.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE Cole Baird, Calvary Christian junior defensive lineman: Baird racked up 54 total tackles for Calvary Christian, and he led the team with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Tray Brown, Cardinal Gibbons senior linebacker: Brown was the Chiefs’ leading tackler, finishing the year with 102. He had 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Brown is a Coastal Carolina signee. Solomon ...
Dear Eli: At what point should a coach stop working a team so hard and just let them have fun? I think my daughter’s basketball team is there. They’ve only won one game so far this year, but the coach just keeps working them harder and harder. We’ve gone weeks where we’ve had extra practices in the morning. Sometimes, she even makes the girls come in on the weekends. I get it: You must work hard if you’re going to get any better, but we just keep working and we’re not getting any better! We can barely get the basketball in bounds without tripping over the three-point line. In all these practices, I find it hard to believe this coach couldn’t teach the girls something as simple as an inbounds play. Recently, the coach has started demeaning the girls from the bench during games. It’s obvious she’s just as worn out as they are (she is working really hard and putting in long hours too), but I just can’t stomach her speaking down to my daughter. I really wish she’d cut practices short, send everyone home early, and try to make the best out of a bad situation.
In Ely, the holiday season usually includes plenty of basketball. That’s again the case this year as the Memorial Gymnasium will be home to 10 games in a three-day span, starting Monday, for holiday tournaments hosted by Ely’s boys and girls high school teams. Action begins at 4...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown to lineman Lane Johnson, linebacker Alex Singleton returned an interception for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their late-season playoff push with a 34-10 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. The Eagles (8-7) have won six of eight...
