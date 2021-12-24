ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid Christmas

The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
southernthing.com

Things that remind you of Christmas in the 1970s

Christmas in the 1970s was just different, as anyone who celebrated them knows. We’d spend days looking through the Sears catalog Wish Book, circling doll houses, banana-seat bicycles and “go-go boots” that looked like Nancy Sinatra’s. We put Alvin and the Chipmunks’ “The Christmas Song” on “repeat” on the record player until our dads begged us to make it stop.
MUSIC
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Latin#God
Fox News

Can you solve these tricky Christmas brain teasers?

This Christmas, between unwrapping presents and eating delicious food, take a breather and see if you can solve these tricky brain teasers. U.K.-based shed manufacturer PowerSheds created the festive puzzles to keep people entertained during the holiday season, according to the website. The company also found how long, on average,...
U.K.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Expect your miracle this Christmas

May I encourage you today by saying Christmas is a time for miracles. Up until recent history when we lived more simply in America, at a time when gifts might have been an apple and an orange and a few sticks of peppermint candy, people were more conscious that miracles were seen with much more frequency at Christmas.
RELIGION
NBC4 Columbus

Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas Day message shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband as she encouraged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family, despite the grief caused by the ongoing pandemic. Saying she understood the difficulty of spending the holiday season “with one familiar laugh […]
CELEBRITIES
CBS Denver

Christmas Eve Tamales Are A Tradition For Many Latino Families

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of Coloradans waited in line on Christmas Eve to get their share of tamales from a North Denver staple. (credit: CBS) “Just came to grab a few tamales,” said George Garcia. “It’s always nice to just carry on traditions and to follow them.” While many Latino families choose to make their own tamales, those who aren’t able to rely on restaurants like La Casita off of 35th and Tejon. For many Latino families, tamales are a Christmas must-have. Theodore Talamantez grew up making tamales with his family since he was a kid, but this year he wasn’t able to because he...
DENVER, CO
AFP

Philippine typhoon survivors wish for roofs and food at Christmas

Father Ricardo Virtudazo stands in a pool of water in his typhoon-hit church in the southern Philippines delivering Christmas Day mass to dozens of devotees whose wishes this year were for new roofs, food and fine weather. "Our only request is that there's fine weather on Christmas Day to give us some cheer," she told AFP. "That and some food." rbl/cgm-amj/jah
RELIGION
Houston Chronicle

The best way to store and reheat tamales to make them last past Christmas

With the magical aroma of masa and meat wafting through homes across the city, nothing says the holidays in Texas quite like tamales. Whether made at home during an annual tamalada, picked up at the store or slyly purchased from a cooler in a parking lot, countless thousands of tamales will be joyously consumed during the Christmas season here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
KIDS
WRIC TV

Why does this swedish town’s Christmas goat keep burning to the ground?

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (WRIC/AP) — The two straw goats of Gavle, Sweden’s most endangered Christmas decorations, have gone up in flames after surviving nearly a month on a downtown square. The animals are a beloved Swedish Christmas symbol, dating back to pagan times. But in what’s become a tradition...
ANIMALS
cookcountynews-herald.com

Getting or giving?

The holiday season is definitely upon us, and for some of us it’s stressful. For others it’s sheer joy. It sort of snuck up on me this year—and I’m scrambling. I remember sitting in Santa’s lap to tell him about the Betsy Wetsy doll or Dale Evans cowgirl outfit I yearned for, then writing him letters in case he might […]
FESTIVAL
Pine And Lakes News

Brooks: My Christmas prayer to you is to be with loved ones

Our church's Sunday school held its Christmas program last weekend, and it was so precious it almost brought a tear to the eye. The kiddos were as adorable as could be, dressed up in their Mary and Joseph and shepherd and animal costumes. And, unlike last year, this year’s Christmas program, a beloved, time-honored tradition in our church, was held in our beautiful sanctuary, which is all decked out in its Christmas best.
RELIGION
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL

