BEYOND REASON

Jesse Armstrong had a great year. The “Succession” showrunner saw the third season of his HBO show air to continued acclaim, and it was renewed for a fourth season. And after the success of “I May Destroy You,” Armstrong’s Various Artists Ltd. — which produced the Michaela Coel miniseries — doubled its profits, according to a year-end report filed by the company. The report, filed by Various Artists earlier this month with the U.K. government, shows the company more than doubled its post-tax profit for the fiscal year ending in March. It reported a profit of £2.6 million, compared to £1.2 million...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO