The best Warzone Cooper Carbine loadout takes a decent assault rifle and makes it into something far more formidable, building on its best aspects as you take into the Pacific Caldera map in Call of Duty Warzone. Introduced in Vanguard, the Cooper Carbine is an effective AR that can do a lot of damage in the right hands, but definitely requires a proper build to make the most out of it. That's why we put together this page on the best Warzone Cooper Carbine loadout for you to take into the Pacific map, as well as how you can get this gun in the first place.

