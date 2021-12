As if there was ever any doubt, we now know Beyoncé is just as capable of writing a killer commercial jingle as she is multiple groundbreaking pop and R&B albums. Her latest project is a song for her mother’s new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. In an unsurprisingly brilliant marketing move, the “Halo” singer enlisted the help of Tina Knowles-Lawson’s grandchildren: Solange’s son, Julez, 17, as well as Beyoncé’s own children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO