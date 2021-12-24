My Theory On Piers Morgan’s Real Issue With Meghan Markle | RSMS

Prince Andrew’s civil suit, stemming from the royal's alleged friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses Andrew of sexual impropriety when she was 17 years old, has already had major repercussions for the royal family. Prince Charles and Prince William are reportedly united in their decision to keep Andrew from rejoining his royal duties, and simultaneously worried about how the case will affect the Queen. It’s also impacting the royals’ image with the public, demonstrated by the anonymous woman bashing on Prince Andrew’s window just last week, and the phrase “Abolish the Monarchy” trending on Twitter in the wake of news of the suit.

