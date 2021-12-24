ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Theory On Piers Morgan’s Real Issue With Meghan Markle | RSMS

 2 days ago

@DABRATTV talked about Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan in...

Piers Morgan
Meghan Markle
The Drum

Piers Morgan and Love Island made 2021 most complained about year in Ofcom’s history

British TV watchdog Ofcom received more than 150,000 complaints in 2021 (up 124% on 2020) for programming on non-BBC TV and radio, making it a record year. The top five most complained about shows accounted for 80% of the complaints. Piers Morgan’s comments on Good Morning Britain about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey topped the list, with 54,595 complaints. The incident, which led to Piers Morgan’s exit from the ITV breakfast show, was eventually cleared Ofcom.
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Wife Excited To Give Archie, Lilibet A New Sibling?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, allegedly, expecting their third child. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son ArchieReuters. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought long and hard if now is the right time for them to expand their family. At first, the couple thought that they only wanted to have two kids, but it didn’t take them very long to realize that having three children is what’s best for them.
Business Times

Royals Outraged: Meghan Markle Deemed 'Hollywood Laughingstock' Following 'Ellen' Appearance

Weeks have passed since Meghan Markle appeared on "The Ellen Show." But, the talks about what went down during the engagement continue to emerge these days. Sources told the National Enquirer that the former "Suits" actress's stint on the show blew up in her face. Instead of boosting and manifesting the desired image before the public, she has become a "laughing-stock" in Hollywood.
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's 'mask slipped' to show 'hostile behaviour' in an unearthed 2016 interview promoting Suits before she met Prince Harry, body language expert claims

A body language expert has claimed the Duchess of Sussex displayed 'hostile behaviour' in an interview promoting Suits before she met Prince Harry. In the unearthed clip, Meghan Markle, 40, who is currently living in her $14 million California mansion having stepped back from royal duty, can be seen chatting with host Ruben Jay in 2016 ahead of a mid-season premiere of the programme.
Popculture

Prince William Allegedly Questioned Brother Harry's Relationship With Meghan Markle, Sparking Outburst

Prince William allegedly questioned the validity of Prince Harry's fast-moving romance with Meghan Markle in September 2017, weeks before Harry proposed to the former Suits actress. The reported incident came to light in Christopher Andersen's book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, which was published on Nov. 30. Andersen also claimed William's wife, Kate Middleton, was "suspicious" of Markle.
Well+Good

I Used the Same Hair Oil as Meghan Markle, and My Hair Has Never Been So Shiny

When Meghan Markle shared her "sexy," three-ingredient zucchini pasta recipe, I immediately drove to the grocery store and bought a bag of zucchinis and some parm (still one of my favorite pasta recipes, TBH). I also bought the same pair of flats (Rothy's, in case you were wondering) that Markle has been spotted wearing several times. And when I discovered Markle's go-to hair oil designed for nearly endless shine and 24-hour protection, I got myself a bottle.
Marie Claire

Meghan Markle May Be a Witness in Prince Andrew’s Civil Suit

Prince Andrew’s civil suit, stemming from the royal's alleged friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses Andrew of sexual impropriety when she was 17 years old, has already had major repercussions for the royal family. Prince Charles and Prince William are reportedly united in their decision to keep Andrew from rejoining his royal duties, and simultaneously worried about how the case will affect the Queen. It’s also impacting the royals’ image with the public, demonstrated by the anonymous woman bashing on Prince Andrew’s window just last week, and the phrase “Abolish the Monarchy” trending on Twitter in the wake of news of the suit.
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry considering the third baby despite previous statement?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry previously said they only want two kids, but the royal couple is allegedly having a change of heart. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already parents of two adorable children. They welcomed their son, Archie, on May 6, 2019. On June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s little girl, baby Lili, arrived. The couple is loving parenthood and is allegedly open to having another baby.
