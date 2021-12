It’s hard to believe that we’re already midway through December! Which means there’s not much time left to cross things off your holiday to-do list. We know it can be overwhelming trying to make sure the holidays live up to the magic we all love to experience- but remember that at the end of the day it’s all about family, friends, and making memories. That’s why we love making Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights a part of our holiday tradition- there’s nothing like spending quality time with loved ones and exploring outdoors- all right here in the Bronx! Not to mention, each year they add new features to experience so that you can keep going back year after year.

BRONX, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO