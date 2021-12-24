ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Most Searched Wines of 2021, by Traffic

By Wine Enthusiast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe scoured our website for the most searched wines within the past year and found the top 15 that are still available for purchase. According to the results, our readers are excited about the wines that made it on this year’s top lists, including all of the number one selections from...

The World’s Top 12 Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
The 10 Best Boxed Wines to Buy Instead of Bottles

If you’ve got an aversion to boxed wine, we’re about to change that. You may have dabbled in boxed wine in your youth when drinking was more about quantity than quality, but we promise, delicious boxed wine actually exists. Hell, the best boxed wine available in 2021 is much more sophisticated than the cheap wine boxes and Franzia you may have imbibed in the past — and might even be better than some of the bottles you’re drinking now. There’s often a taboo around boxed wine given its large capacity, lower price point and lack of glass bottle. But when you...
Your Vacation Rental for the Holidays Might Come With Free Wine — How to Find Out

You booked your next swoonworthy Airbnb. How about vino with that?. Fine wine, beer, and spirits company Constellation Brands has teamed up with vacation rental product placement company Showplace to provide more than 10,000 Airbnb, Vrbo, and Beautiful-Places.com reservations with free wine. At each of the 550 participating listings, Constellation has provided a bottle of 2019 Robert Mondavi Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon. Through the partnership, they hope to gift some 40,000 guests premium wine from Northern California. They'll also be given a code for exclusive offerings through the Mondavi website.
Great wines for the festive feast

David Newton Johnson Southend Chardonnay, Upper Hemel-en-Aaarde Valley, South Africa 2020 (£15.99, laithwaites.co.uk) Christmas Dinner is effectively a buffet, so many and so varied are the competing elements on the plate. That makes the kind of precise wine matching that fusspots like me go in for somewhat redundant: a wine you might pick for the way it dovetails with turkey and a rich gravy is unlikely to be the same one you’d pick for bread sauce or sprouts (although, come to think of it, and much as I love them, I can’t think of a wine that would go really well with the maximum brassic bitterness of sprouts). In effect, then, you’re looking for all-rounders, and when it comes to whites that means something with a bit of weight and fullness, but also enough cleansing acidity to cut through the general richness. White burgundy is the classic choice, although that region’s recipe of subtly oaked chardonnay is as international as a croissant these days, with the likes of Newton Johnson’s Southend Chardonnay from the far southern, ocean-cooled Hemel-en-Aarde, a shimmering, gently savoury, and, for the quality, superb value alternative.
Livermore Valley Wine Trip

I meant the Livermore Valley, and wine tasting in the Livermore AVA. A small group of us are wine tasting and cycling* here in Livermore this weekend. Wine grapes have been cultivated here since 1882 with the founding of Cresta Blanca Winery. In fact, its first vintage (1884) won the Grand Prix at the 1889 Paris Exposition, becoming the first California wine to win a competition in France. In the 1960s, Livermore had as much area under vine as Napa Valley, led of course, by Wente Vineyards, with 700,000 cases annually. Wente and Concannon were both established in 1882. Raindrop Wine is the third largest producer. The rest are mostly new and considerably smaller. These wineries include Murrieta's Well, The Winemakers' Studio, Steven Kent Winery, Wood Family Vineyards, McGrail Vineyards, Cuda Ridge Winery, Retzlaff Winery, Fenestra Winery, Occasio Winery, Stony Ridge/Crooked Vine Cellars, Longevity Wines, Rodrigue Molyneaux Winery, 3 Steves Winery, Rosa Fierro Cellars, Big White House/John Evan Cellars, Charles R Vineyards, Garre' Winery, Ehrenberg Cellars, The Singing Winemaker, Chouinard Vineyards, Elliston Vineyards, Las Positas Vineyards, Dante Robere Vineyards, Ruby Hill Winery, Rubino Estates, Bodegas Aguirre, Nottingham Cellars, Vasco Urbano Wine Company, Page Mill Winery,
Textura Wines 2019 Pura White (Dão)

Dominated by Encruzado, the wine is rich, perfumed with fine baked apple flavors and touches of kiwi and tropical fruits and accented with deliciously ripe acidity. The wine, aged partially in wood, will be ready after a few more months of aging. Drink from 2022. Roger Voss. rating. 94. Price.
Lady Hill 2020 Bellevue Cross Vineyard Pinot Gris (Willamette Valley)

This 30-year-old vineyard is in the McMinnville AVA, though the wine is labeled simply Willamette Valley. The characteristic minerality of the region underscores tight fruit flavors of white peach, lemon and apple. It's a concise, almost chiseled wine with the stuffing to age nicely over a half decade or longer. Paul Gregutt.
Storm Wines 2019 John Sebastiano Vineyard Pinot Noir (Sta. Rita Hills)

Strawberry-sorbet, thyme, pepper and pine-needle aromas pop on the nose of this bottling. The brightness of strawberry on the palate grows a tad tart as roasted tomato skin, pepper and dried herb flavors arise. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. $55,Buy Now. Designation. John Sebastiano Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Reustle 2020 Prayer Rock Vineyards Moscato (Umpqua Valley)

This performs exactly as you'd hope for this grape. It's light, fragrant, bedecked with scents and flavors of oranges, elevated with brisk acidity and not at all cloying. If there's a quibble it's the clear glass bottle, as any sunlight will damage what is a delightfully delicate wine. Paul Gregutt.
Apolloni 2018 Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

The tangy berry fruit flavors are framed with highlights of herb, earth and stem in this wine, all in fine balance. Aging 16 months in French oak adds a nice touch of toast as it glides through a lingering finish that shows the tannic muscle to age. Drink now–2030. Paul Gregutt.
Project M 2019 Chehalem Mountains Vineyard Pinot Noir (Chehalem Mountains)

The single vineyard selections from Project M are so specific and distinctive as to seem curated like a fine art exhibit. This vineyard was originally planted in the late 1960s, though has been updated since. This selection is all Pommard clone, with blackberry fruit punching through a foundation of minerally flavors from ancient seabed soils. It seems sure to improve over the rest of the decade and perhaps even longer. Paul Gregutt.
Antiquum Farm NV Perpetua Album I Pinot Gris (Willamette Valley)

In 2019 the winery made three quite remarkable versions of Pinot Gris. This multivintage wine may signal that none of the others were produced in 2020. It's complex and leesy, with pear and melon fruits, a hint of mint and a mineral-soaked foundation. Detailed and distinctive, it's in a league of its own. Paul Gregutt.
Antiquum Farm 2019 Juel Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

This is a big, forward, fruit-driven, complex and totally irresistible wine. The winery is full-on noninterventionist, employing a holistic system of farm-based amendments and viticultural practices. Lush fruit flavors mix raspberry, blackberry, hints of composted earth and threads of coffee, tea and tobacco. It's a delightful wine with the structure to age gracefully. Paul Gregutt.
Dough 2014 Brut Sparkling (Willamette Valley)

This lively vintage brut drinks like a blanc de blancs, though no specifics about the blend are indicated. It's fresh and tastes of crisp apples and almond cookies, with hints of marzipan. Light and delicate, persistent and detailed, it's a complete pleasure to drink. Paul Gregutt. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy...
The Best Boxed Wines We've Tasted

Most wine drinkers are accustomed to buying and serving wine from a bottle, but it’s not the eternal packaging for the eternal beverage. After all, the Greek god of winemaking, Dionysus, wasn’t pouring wine for his maenads from glass bottles but from amphorae, earthenware jugs that held about the equivalent of four bottles of wine. It wasn’t until the late 19th and early 20th centuries that people began to ship and store wine in bottles as a common practice.
Tumwater 2019 Barrel Select Reserve Estate Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)

Offering a juicy mouthful of delicious fruits, this white is big on peaches and cream, with a lick of caramel as well. It's full and fresh, putting the emphasis on the fruit from start to finish. That said, it comes to a fine focus in the finish and lingers gracefully, adding a hint of lemon meringue. Paul Gregutt.
Reustle 2019 Green Lizard Prayer Rock Vineyards Grüner Veltliner (Umpqua Valley)

It's impressive enough to lead the country in the production of three different GVs annually, but even more noteworthy is the clean differentiation among them. The Green Lizard retains the lush minerality common throughout the lineup, but has a silky smoothness to the fruit, which reaches beyond citrus and on into lighter flavors of banana and even papaya. The creaminess helps to define this top tier reserve effort. Paul Gregutt.
Peter William 2018 Lot B-42 Syrah (Rogue Valley)

Briary black fruits are backed by a toasted cashew note in this rich red. The overall balance is spot-on, with ample acidity and tannins but nothing dominating. Drink this supple and tasty wine through 2026. Paul Gregutt. rating. 92. Price. $27,Buy Now. Designation. Lot B-42 Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Project M 2019 Personify Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

Forward and aromatic, this inviting wine shows a purity of fruit right from the first sniff. It's been aged in one-quarter new French oak, and juicy blackberry and black cherry flavors come wrapped in nuances of cut tobacco. The tannins and acidity are ripe and refreshing, and there is no flavor fall-away as it trails out the finish. Paul Gregutt.
Bogle 2019 Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon (California)

This well-structured wine reveals nice swaths of spice and fruit flavors, wrapping them in moderate tannins for a grippy, appetizing texture. The nose shows subtle baking spices like vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg, while the palate offers abundant spiced plums and black cherries. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $20,Buy Now. Designation.
