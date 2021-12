Backstage of the Christmas pantomime at No 10 (or rather, last year’s performance during “lockdown”) there is a serious public policy debate about measures to curb the spread of the omicron variant of Covid.There are still many uncertainties about omicron, but early indications are that it is more easily transmitted than earlier variants but no more of a threat to those who are fully vaccinated and have a booster jab. The government is moving belatedly to step up the pace of vaccination of all adults to ensure they have a third dose. They are right to do so.A more controversial...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO