ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

AGGIES DOMINATE TITANS

By jackie@wcrecord.com
wcrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitans freshman Aleah Pokrzywinski, left, looks to the...

www.wcrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Aggies
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward 5A-1A football defense first team, second team

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE Cole Baird, Calvary Christian junior defensive lineman: Baird racked up 54 total tackles for Calvary Christian, and he led the team with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Tray Brown, Cardinal Gibbons senior linebacker: Brown was the Chiefs’ leading tackler, finishing the year with 102. He had 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Brown is a Coastal Carolina signee. Solomon ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
Deadline

Hawai’i Bowl Canceled As Covid Impacts Second College Bowl Game Of Season

The University of Hawai’i has been forced to bow out of playing in the Hawai’i Bowl, which was scheduled to kick off in its traditional Christmas Eve TV slot this evening on ESPN. The host school, which was to play Memphis in Honolulu, cited Covid issues within the football program and pulled out late Thursday night, forcing the cancellation. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” athletics director David Matlin said. “The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches,...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Chicago Bears' 2022 head coaching picture becoming clear

The Chicago Bears have been trending in the wrong direction under the leadership of head coach Matt Nagy. After starting the season 3-2, the Bears have since lost eight of their last nine and currently sit at 4-10 overall heading into Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks. As...
NFL
Kilgore News Herald

Rutgers will be asked to take Aggies' Gator Bowl slot

Rutgers will be given the opportunity to fill in for Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided Thursday to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible. The NCAA football oversight committee also announced that any bowl game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
12thman.com

Aggies Square Off Against Dallas Christian Monday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men's basketball squares off against the Dallas Christian College Crusaders on Monday at 7 p.m. at Reed Arena. Admission and parking to the game is free. Texas A&M is coming off an 80-61 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday to move to 9-2...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Davis Enterprise

Doug Kelly: Former Aggie orchestrates Packers’ offense

Hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and a prosperous holiday season. * Aaron Rodgers may get the plaudits, but the orchestrator of Green Bay’s high-flying offense is an Aggie. Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was a linebacker/deep snapper at UC Davis from 1998 to 2002. He had coaching stints at Davis and later Stanford before an NFL career that has taken him to Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Jacksonville and Green Bay.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy