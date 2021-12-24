ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ant's Consumer Finance Unit to Boost Its Capital to $4.7 Billion

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - The consumer finance unit of China's Ant Group will boost the company's capital to 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) from 8 billion yuan, and introduce 4 new strategic investors, an exchange filing released on Friday said. The unit, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd, is under...

money.usnews.com

