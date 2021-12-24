Ant's Consumer Finance Unit to Boost Its Capital to $4.7 Billion

Elevator maker Otis Worldwide Corporation said Tuesday its Opal Spanish Holdings SAU unit has greed that Euro-Syns SA will tender its shares in Zardoya Otis SA in a deal with a total equity value of 3.39 billion euros ($3.82 billion). The offer price pre-dividends of 7.21 euros is equal to a 33% premium over the company's one-month volume weighted average price as of September 23, the date the offer was first announced. Zardoya Otis will be delisted from the Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock exchanges once the deal closes, which is expected to happen in the second quarter of 2022. Otis is expecting the deal to boost its adjusted per-share earnings by a mid-single digit percentage starting in 2023. "Given the timing of the close and the pace of the acquisition of shares, 2022 EPS accretion is expected to be in a range of 3 to 5 cents," said the company. Otis shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 23% in 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO