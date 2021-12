As most of us know, the COVID pandemic has forced many people to work from home, and for some, the idea of that is horrible. Even though WFH has the perks of working comfortably in your PJs (isn’t that the dream?), it can be a huge challenge because the biggest obstacle you will face is yourself. You are your own worst enemy when you let the little voice in the back of your head tell you how much fun your day would be if you could just binge watch Netflix shows.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO