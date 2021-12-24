TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY

We have pro athletes making millions of dollars in America. Yet anti-American athletes like Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James call America a bad and racist country. There are politicians like the so-called "squad" with Reps. Omar, Cortez and Tlaib who tout socialist countries like Venezuela, Cuba and China as great places having more freedom than America. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is more communist than socialist, refuses to call out Venezuela even when innocent people are jailed and many people are going hungry for lack of a reliable food supply.
