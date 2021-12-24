ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 2 days ago

Today is Friday, Dec. 24, the 358th day of 2021. There are seven...

Ohio Capital Journal

History Thursday: 1619

You’d have to be completely out of the political loop — and I suspect you aren’t, if you are reading this — to not have heard of “The 1619 Project” and the brouhaha surrounding it. A publication of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times, “1619” first appeared in an August 2019 issue of […] The post History Thursday: 1619 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
POTUS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Intercept

The 10 Worst Americans of 2021

At this time of year we traditionally reflect upon our blessings and forgive those who have trespassed against us. But we’ve been trying that for millennia, and the results have been unsatisfactory. So let’s discard the accumulated wisdom of all humanity’s spiritual traditions and focus our mental energy instead on how much we dislike various awful people around us. Merry Christmas.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: This Supreme Court means executions will continue — and they will be a gruesome affair

Fifty years ago, the US Supreme Court in Furman v. Georgia held that the death penalty as applied was “cruel and unusual” and therefore in violation of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution. The Court plurality found it inconsistent with “the evolving standards of decency that mark the progress of a maturing society.”The decision itself was a one-page per curiam decision with a series of plurality opinions. Justice Douglas highlighted a long and shameful history of racial disparity in executions. Justice Stewart wrote that the death sentences were so arbitrary and random that they were “cruel and unusual in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
INFORUM

Letter: If America is so bad, why all the immigrants?

We have pro athletes making millions of dollars in America. Yet anti-American athletes like Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James call America a bad and racist country. There are politicians like the so-called "squad" with Reps. Omar, Cortez and Tlaib who tout socialist countries like Venezuela, Cuba and China as great places having more freedom than America. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is more communist than socialist, refuses to call out Venezuela even when innocent people are jailed and many people are going hungry for lack of a reliable food supply.
IMMIGRATION

