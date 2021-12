There is no mention of holiday or Christmas in lyrics to the song, “White Winter Hymnal.” Or winter, for that matter. There is a reference to snow, turned “red as strawberries in the summertime” — presumably, by blood.Nonetheless, the song has become a modern holiday standard, sung by children's choirs in countless school assemblies. Its plays on Spotify — more than 180 million for the two most popular versions — spike on Christmas Eve.The story of “White Winter Hymnal” is a reminder of how songs can take journeys in the public consciousness that even their composers can't fathom.“The universe...

