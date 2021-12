Following a chapter featuring original characters, Dead by Daylight is once again going to horror crossover well with its next update. The next Dead by Daylight chapter will be inspired by The Ring, or more specifically, the original Japanese novel and movie Ringu. While Montreal-based Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive have yet to detail their new Ringu-based Killer and Survivor, it seems pretty likely we’ll be going up against iconic creepy girl ghost Sadako Yamamura. You can check out a quick teaser trailer for the Dead by Daylight Ringu chapter, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO