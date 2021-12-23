Forza Horizon 5 Santamental Feelings guide – what to use for the event

Now that the Horizon festival has landed in Mexico, it’s safe to say that this year’s map is based on more exotic and dramatic places than ever before. With mostly positive responses from critiques and achieving the greatest launch in Xbox history, we now have high expectations of the upcoming expansions! Question is, what are some of the potential Forza Horizon 5 expansion map locations? Are there any locations we can rule out? If we look back to the previous titles, we can definitely see a pattern in the choice of expansion themes. As always, there are two expansions coming to the game. Both are included in the expansion pass or available for purchase separately.

