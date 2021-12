Plugin specialist Neural DSP’s first foray into the hardware game has been game-changing. For the last decade Kemper and Fractal have dominated the world of high-end digital modelling, but in the Quad Cortex we see the shape of modelling to come. In short, it’s a significant leap forward in terms of both usability and sonics, that could make your amplifier, your pedalboard and even your audio interface redundant. Is this the most important guitar product of the decade so far?

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO