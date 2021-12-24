ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petr Cech Heaps Praise on Chelsea's Latest Debutants Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell & Xavi Simons

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Former Blue Petr Cech has heaped praise upon Chelsea's youngsters and latest first team debutants Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell & Xavi Simons after they appeared in the Carabao Cup quarter-final vs Brentford.

The trio did not look out of place as the Blues came out 2-0 victors over the Bees to progress into the semi-final stages of the competition.

Writing for Chelsea's official club website, Cech has heaped praise upon the youngsters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397q3O_0dVIZjep00
IMAGO / Sportimage

The Czech former goalkeeper revealed that the players were more than happy to cut their Christmas break short in order to step up to the first team and make their debuts.

He began: "I have to say, it’s not been easy in recent days to prepare for games because there has been so many unknowns, where you basically every day sit and wait to find out who you have available. But this one turned out to be a perfect game for Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons to start their senior careers."

The Chelsea technical and performance advisor continued to praise the attitude of the Cobham graduates, who could feature against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mLLr_0dVIZjep00
IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"It is never easy when you just get called up for a couple of days and you start and there is responsibility on you as well. Their Academy games were cancelled for Covid, so they didn’t train much.

"They were on leave having a break and then got called up, so they needed to get back in quickly and prepare, but they were really happy I can tell you. For them it was definitely a special moment they enjoyed and they did really well.

"Making your debut is a very good reason for cancelling your Christmas break and I don’t think the guys complained!"

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

