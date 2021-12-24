ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Favourite Moment at Chelsea in 2021

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has named his favourite moment of the year, and his answer will surprise nobody.

There have been many highlights including lifting the UEFA Champions League & UEFA Super Cup in the year.

And speaking to ChelseaFCW, Tuchel has named the Champions League triumph as his higlight in 2021.

He said: "That's an easy one. The Champions League final in Porto!"

Kai Havertz made history, bagging the only goal of the game as Chelsea went on to lift their second Champions League trophy.

There were many memorable moments on the way for Tuchel, with a Round of 16 victory against Atletico Madrid followed by triumph against Porto before beating Real Madrid saw Chelsea into the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3kow_0dVIZX0z00
IMAGO / News Images

The Blues then started the 2021-22 season brightly, lifting the UEFA Super Cup after beating La Liga side Villarreal on penalties due to a heroic performance from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Tuchel will be hoping to make even more positive memories in 2022 as Chelsea are still very much involved in every competition.

His side currently sit third in the Premier League table, having fallen off in recent weeks, and will be hoping to challenge for the title until late on in the season.

The Blues are into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur.

The FA Cup begins in January, a month before Chelsea participate in the Club World Cup as they look to challenge on all fronts this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Steven Gerrard to miss next two Aston Villa games after positive Covid test

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 25, 2021Villa’s meeting with Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among the squad. Read More The stars celebrate – Christmas Day sporting socialNewcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at SharksFormer England captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Cup#The Champions League#Atletico Madrid#Real Madrid#La Liga#Tottenham Hotspur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel calls for return of five substitutes to ease workload on players

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has joined the growing calls for five substitutes to be allowed in the Premier League again.The league permitted five changes to be made at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but reverted back to three last term.However, as cases rise among players over the busy festive period, Tuchel feels the players need their workload to be eased.Tuchel was unhappy that their match at Wolves had to go ahead last weekend despite an outbreak at the club, although he hopes two of his affected players, Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be available at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Aston Villa welcome Chelsea to Villa Park in the Premier League this evening.Villa have been in fine form since Steven Gerrard’s arrival, winning four of their six league games, with their only two defeats coming against Liverpool and Manchester City. FOLLOW LIVE: Aston Villa vs Chelsea – latest Premier League updatesHowever, their momentum was halted by a last-ditch postponement of their fixture against Burnley last week. Thomas Tuchel’s side urgently needs to reverse their form after recently conceding ground in the title race. Back-to-back draws against Everton and Wolves had left the Blues six points adrift of leaders City heading...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
614
Followers
5K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy