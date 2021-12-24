2 college football teams move their postponed 2020 game to 2034

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The 31-year-old Wichita man who died Sunday after a scuffle at a north Wichita bar was a standout basketball player at Bethel College, his former coach says. Alonzo Jamison, who is now retired, said he recruited Alonzo Haywood to come play for him at Bethel College in the early 2010s. Haywood transferred from Labette Community College and played for two years at Bethel College on a scholarship.
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
As if losing to UCF wasn’t ugly enough, Florida football found even more embarrassment when a Gators player started a fight after the game. Florida football fans can look forward to a new era under Billy Napier but the 2021 season had one last indignity to bestow upon them.
Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
Fourteen 2022 Oklahoma football recruits signed with the Sooners a week ago on the first of two National Signing Days. Eleven of the 14, all freshmen, were committed to Oklahoma long before Lincoln Riley announced he was leaving. The Sooners did lose several 2022 and 2023 commitments in the days following Riley’s bombshell news.
On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC, and the quarterback landed with a new school in just two weeks. We now have a better idea of what led him to South Carolina. South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield recently shared the unconventional recruiting pitch...
Robbie Roper, a Georgia high school quarterback who was being recruited by multiple colleges, died from surgery complications on Wednesday. He was 18. The Roper family made the announcement on his social media page:. "Hey guys, it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just...
Bennett Meredith and Carter Milliron, two Hoover High School senior football players, recently played in the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. The game pits teams from Alabama and Mississippi against each other, with rosters consisting of many of the top players from each state who recently completed their high school careers. Many of the players in the game are set to play college football in the future.
OKLAHOMA CITY - Former Sooners Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman host a podcast where they talk anything and everything OU football. Ikard had an interesting nugget this week, saying some current OU offensive players reached out to him and said they like the changes that have been made since Lincoln Riley departed.
The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
