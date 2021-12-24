ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

2 college football teams move their postponed 2020 game to 2034

WAMU
 2 days ago

Hold the date: Sept. 9, 2034. That’s when...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Man killed in Wichita bar scuffle was top basketball player, former college coach says

The 31-year-old Wichita man who died Sunday after a scuffle at a north Wichita bar was a standout basketball player at Bethel College, his former coach says. Alonzo Jamison, who is now retired, said he recruited Alonzo Haywood to come play for him at Bethel College in the early 2010s. Haywood transferred from Labette Community College and played for two years at Bethel College on a scholarship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Teams#Tech#American Football
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore announces transfer destination

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
University of Arizona
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
hooversun.com

Meredith, Milliron play Alabama- Mississippi All-Star Game

Bennett Meredith and Carter Milliron, two Hoover High School senior football players, recently played in the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. The game pits teams from Alabama and Mississippi against each other, with rosters consisting of many of the top players from each state who recently completed their high school careers. Many of the players in the game are set to play college football in the future.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy