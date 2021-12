(Philadelphia) — Philadelphia’s eviction diversion program that gained national attention during the pandemic is set to continue through 2022. The program requires landlords to participate in mediation with tenants and apply for rental assistance at least 45 days before filing an eviction request with the courts and was set to expire at the end of the year. The city council voted Thursday to continue the program locally through December 2022 as long as there is enough rental assistance.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO